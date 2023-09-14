Ayushman Bhava campaign launched in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Governor KT Parnaik launched the state-level ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign from Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Monday. The nationwide event had been inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day.
The campaign aims to ensure the optimal delivery of health schemes to every intended beneficiary.
Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Ayushman Bhava is a blessing for a long and healthy life. He commended everyone involved in building an intensified campaign around it to enhance awareness of various health sector schemes.
The governor mentioned that with cooperation from all government departments, every individual—women, children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly—will be reached through the three planned elements during the campaign, namely; Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Sabha, and Ayushman Mela at Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre.
The governor stressed the importance of Ayushman Bhava as a collective effort involving tribal communities, Panchayat members, and gaon burahs. He urged them to support government health organisations by promoting volunteer training in First Aid and maintaining hygiene and sanitation in villages and homes.
The governor exhorted village and community organisation functionaries and government officials to reach out to the people and participate in any welfare measures of the state and Central governments to make them meaningful and beneficial to the targetted population.
He said that sincere and dedicated people’s participation will make it a ‘Jan Andolan’ or people’s movement.
The governor also appealed to people to donate any organs or tissues, which can be used after one’s demise to give a new lease of life to those in need. He also advised the health department to maintain proper records at the State, District, and Circle levels for immediate necessary action.
On this special occasion, the governor conferred the “Best Performing District” awards under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to Namsai, West Siang, and Papum Pare districts.
He also awarded the ‘Best Performing Non-Governmental Organisation’ under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to Olley Al Foundation, Ziro, the Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh, and Oju Welfare Association, Naharlagun.
Certificates of appreciation for ‘Ni-kshay Mitras’ (TB patient care-takers) were announced, and the recipients included Minister Alo Libang, former CM Nabam Tuki, MLAs Tana Hali Tara, Techi Kaso, Kanggong Taku, and Karko Kri, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, and DIG, Prisons Tojo Karga.
Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was virtually connected from Tawang, highlighted the areas that need to be focused on to make health governance successful in the state.
Health Minister Alo Libang and Secretary Liyon Borang also spoke on the occasion, while Principal Secretary Dr. Sharat Chauhan presented a roadmap for the health sector through a PowerPoint presentation.
Chief Secretary Dharmendra, commissioners, secretaries, and senior officers of various departments attended the function.
