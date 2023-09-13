Arunachal athletes win 5 gold, 4 bronze medals at Taekwondo C'ships

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Taekwondo team has scripted history by winning an impressive 5 gold and 4 bronze medals at the 39th National Senior Kyorugi and 12th National Senior Poomsae Taekwondo Championship.

The event was held in Guwahati, Assam, from September 9 to 11 last.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The team of 31 athletes from Arunachal competed against over 1,300 players from across India and emerged victorious in several categories.

The ones to win gold medals for the state in individual and pair categories were Rikpy Nyodu, Miching Taja, Radha Bangsia, Ontey Khamblai, Khinsan Wangsu, Achum Sangha, Lumter Uli and Gangpgung Gangsa while Miching Taja, Ontey Khamblai, Kame Bayang, Gangphung Gangsa, Mari Karbak, Likha Govind, Muskan Manyu and Tadar Kuku won bronze for the state.

The Arunachal contingent was led by Arunachal Taekwondo Association (ATA) general secretary Likha Robin and coached by Suraj Ali and Kayang Darang (Kyorugi), Ranjit Biswakarma and Yabi Pudu (Poomsae).

The team management, led by Cristine Borang and Jina Yangfo, also played a crucial role in the team’s success.

In addition to the athletes’ medals, Biswakarma was awarded the title of Best Poomsae Coach, while Miching Taja and Rikpy Nyodu were awarded the Best Poomsae players in the individual category.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The ATA has congratulated the team on their outstanding performance and assured the team of all possible support in their future endeavours.

Also Read | The Puroiks’ experiences with bonded labour made them a compelling subject for research: Prem Taba

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









