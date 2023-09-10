10 organisations to hold protests over postal jobs to non-Arunachali candidates

Itanagar: Disappointed with the postal department allegedly appointing non-Arunachali candidates against vacancies, a conglomeration of 10 organisations has decided to hold a protest rally here on September 12.

The outfits have been demanding immediate cancellation of the ongoing appointment of non-Arunachali candidates against 2,596 vacancies in 866 post office branches across the state, and introduction of local dialects in post office job recruitment rules, among others.

The organisations include Save Arunachal Save Indigenous (SASI), Save Arunachal Youth Association (SAYA), Indigenous Movement Against Corruption and Reformation (IMAC&R) and Arunachal Nari Shakti (ANS).

“Unemployed youths of our state are facing discrimination and injustice in the recruitment process of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts,” alleged Raj Pao, who is leading the protests.

“If the postal department maintains the rules, thousands of candidates from Arunachal Pradesh can get jobs,” SAYA president Likhr Rajnik said.

