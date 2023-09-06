Arunachal: Itanagar police bust bike theft racket, recover 53 stolen bikes

Itanagar: The Itanagar Police have successfully dismantled a notorious bike theft gang responsible for a series of vehicle thefts in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). Operating since 2019, this well-organised syndicate was exposed after the theft of a Yamaha R15 motorcycle on the night of June 14-15 from Sekay Colony in Itanagar.

Remarkably, GPS tracking technology played a pivotal role in swiftly recovering the stolen bike, which was found on the same day in Dhenudhara Village of Gohpur, Assam.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Inspector N. Nishant, leading the investigation, unveiled a host of breakthroughs in the case.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said the stolen vehicle was equipped with a GPS tracking system, enabling authorities to swiftly locate it and apprehend the culprits. It was during this investigation that a well-coordinated gang of thieves, responsible for multiple two-wheeler thefts in the capital, came to light.

The arrest of the gang leader, Bisho Mili, on July 24 by the Chimpu PS team marked a major breakthrough.

According to the SP, interrogations provided startling insights into the gang’s activities, revealing their involvement in at least 30 bike theft attempts in the last four months alone, some of which were successful.

The gang operated with a unique modus operandi, stealing vehicles upon demand and selling them at discounted rates, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bisho Mili (32), Pranab Kutum-I (30), Pranab Kutum-II (20), who all belong to different villages in Gohpur, Assam, and Apollo Pegu (30), also known as Apdesh, who is a native of Jonai in Dhemaji, Assam.

Following the arrests, law enforcement managed to recover a total of 53 stolen two-wheelers from various areas in the capital.

Additionally, two mobile phones were seized during the operation.

The successful dismantling of this bike theft gang underscores the Itanagar Police’s unwavering commitment to upholding law and order in the region. The recovered vehicles will be returned to their rightful owners,” SP Singh said.

Also Read | Arunachal: RGU scholar’s research on bonded labour to feature at Rome Conference

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









