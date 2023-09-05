Arunachal: RGU scholar's research on bonded labour to feature at Rome Conference

Itanagar: Prem Taba, a research scholar from Rajiv Gandhi University‘s (RGU) Mass Communication Department, has secured a coveted spot to present his groundbreaking paper at the 5th International Conference on the Future of Social Sciences and Humanities (FSHCONF) in Italy.
The prestigious event is scheduled to take place in Rome, Italy, from 20th to 22nd October 2023.
Taba’s paper, titled “Bonded Labour and the Puroiks of Arunachal Pradesh, India: A Historical, Socio-Economic, and Policy Analysis,” received recognition after undergoing a rigorous double-blind peer review by the conference’s esteemed scientific committee.
The organising team of FSHCONF has confirmed that Taba’s comprehensive research paper will be featured in the conference proceedings with a Digital Object Identifier (DOI) for easy cross-referencing. Additionally, his work is set to be published in internationally recognised journals, including those indexed in ISI, Scopus, Copernicus, Reuters, and various other esteemed academic publications.
Taba, a dedicated Ph.D. research scholar at RGU, holds postgraduate and M.Phil degrees from the Mass Communication Department. His illustrious academic journey is reflected in numerous contributions, spanning chapters in esteemed books, research papers, and articles in prestigious journals. He has also actively participated in numerous conferences, workshops, and seminars.
In his groundbreaking research paper, Taba delves deep into the historical transformation of bonded labour and the policy challenges confronting the Puroik community, an indigenous tribe residing in Arunachal Pradesh, India.
It may be mentioned that the paper also highlights the transformative journey from the derogatory term “Sulung” to the official recognition as “Puroik,” symbolising a powerful shift towards empowerment and the reclamation of identity for this marginalised community.
Taba’s participation in the upcoming FSHCONF conference in Rome is expected to shed further light on the critical issue of bonded labour, fostering discussions on policy reforms to address the challenges faced by the Puroik community.
