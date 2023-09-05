Arunachal: Boundary dispute sparks protest in Lower Siang District

Likabali: Hundreds of residents hailing from Durpai, Champak Chojo, and Sogum villages, located in the Lower Siang district, came together under the banner of the Durpai Youth Welfare Association, demanding that the authorities reconsider the implementation of the looping system concerning the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue.
Displaying banners and chanting slogans, the people converged at the DC office and called upon Chief Minister Pema Khandu to reverse the decision that entails allocating roughly 60 sq. km of land, through the looping system, from Durapi village to Assam.
Speaking to the media, the president of the Durpai Village Development Committee left no room for ambiguity as he staunchly rejected any proposition of relinquishing even an inch of their ancestral land to Assam.
“We categorically oppose being made sacrificial lambs in the quest to resolve the boundary issue outside the courtroom. Our resolute demand is the preservation of the ‘as it were is’ principle,” he said.
He went on to emphasise the historical and economic significance of the land, which has been passed down through generations and forms the bedrock of their livelihoods. Consequently, any compromise was deemed untenable.
A formal memorandum outlining their demands was submitted to the state government via the DC Lower Siang.
The demands encompassed an immediate rollback of the Loop Mapping affecting Durapi, Champak Chajo & Sogum villages, the nullification of the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked by the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and an urgent on-site visit by both chief ministers to assess the situation, with a firm commitment to maintaining the status quo in the boundary areas.
The villagers issued a stern warning, indicating their intent to organise a foot march from their villages to Itanagar. Additionally, they vowed to initiate a hunger strike and stage demonstrations outside the Raj Bhavan and the Secretariat/CM residence if their demands were not addressed soon.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Another youth leader, drawing attention to the gravity of the situation, cautioned that the government’s failure to heed the villagers’ plea could potentially trigger a civil conflict of greater magnitude than the ongoing crisis in Manipur.
Advocate and public leader Iken Tao, while addressing the media, disclosed plans to initiate legal proceedings in the Supreme Court, challenging the Loop Map system, which, in their view, infringes upon the legitimate claims of villagers to their ancestral lands.
Also Read | 3 bills introduced in Arunachal Assembly on first day of monsoon session
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura by-polls: 18.71 % voter turnout in first 2 hours in two assembly seats
- Nepal govt working out agendas for PM Prachanda’s China visit: Saud
- Assam flood situation improves, no fresh area inundated
- Meghalaya: Teachers’ association reiterates demand for better salaries
- Assam: Extension of Silchar-Guwahati train services to Rangiya commences
- Arunachal: Boundary dispute sparks protest in Lower Siang District