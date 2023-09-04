BHEL to work on Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal

New Delhi: State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has bagged an order from NHPC for its 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh.

The order for the electro-mechanical (E&M) work for the project has been bagged against a stiff competition under international competitive bidding, BHEL said in a statement.

It however did not share the order value.

BHEL’s scope in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of the E&M package.

Major equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL’s plants in Bhopal, Bengaluru, Jhansi and Rudrapur while the execution activities on-site will be carried out by the company’s power sector – eastern region division, Kolkata.

BHEL is India’s largest manufacturer of power generating equipment with an installed base of over 1,97,000 MW globally.

