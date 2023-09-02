NPP Foundation Day celebrated at homeless shelter in Arunachal

Itanagar: On the occasion of the 11th foundation day of the National People’s Party (NPP) and the 76th birth anniversary of its founding father, P.A. Sangma, Likha Saaya, the NPP State Working President, celebrated the day at the Deepak Nabam Living Home, a homeless shelter for orphans and individuals with special needs in Sanki Park, Itanagar.

Saaya praised P.A. Sangma’s significant contributions to the Northeastern region and the humanitarian work that inspired the choice of venue for the celebration. He emphasised Sangma’s journey from humble beginnings, losing his father at a young age, and facing poverty-related challenges to becoming a national leader, visionary parliamentarian, and the country’s first tribal speaker.

While acknowledging P.A. Sangma’s political achievements, Saaya also celebrated his commitment to humanitarian causes, likening him to leaders like Mahatma Gandhi who embodied both politics and human service.

During his visit to the Deepak Nabam Living Home, Saaya interacted with residents and assessed the facility’s conditions, infrastructure needs, and daily challenges. He pledged continuous support from himself and the NPP, especially if the NPP came to power in Arunachal Pradesh. Saaya committed to regular visits to the shelter and promised to install an air conditioner in its prayer hall on his next visit.

Saaya also called upon the current government to support organisations like Nabam Living Home, highlighting their crucial role in assisting the underprivileged in society.

He commended Deepak Nabam for his philanthropic work, emphasising the importance of dedicated individuals who care for those unable to fend for themselves and who may struggle to communicate their needs.

Earlier in the day, amidst enthusiastic support for the party, Likha Saaya, along with party leaders and supporters, unfurled the party flag and lit a candle in memory of P.A. Sangma at the party headquarters in lower Niti Vihar, Itanagar.

