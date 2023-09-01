Arunachal DyCM unveils Anglo-Abor war memorial statue

Itanagar: To honour the historical contributions of Arunachal Pradesh’s unsung heroes, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, unveiled a commemorative memorial statue at Kekar Monying Kebang village in Siang district.

The statue was unveiled on Thursday, an official communique said here Friday.

The memorial commemorates the Battle of Kekar Monying, which played a pivotal role during the Anglo-Abor War 1911-12, where the Adi warriors stood against the British forces.

The memorial pays tribute to the Adi martyrs, war heroes and all those who endured hardships during the war lasting over three months, including elderly, women and children.

Mein, highlighting the efforts of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) professors towards uncovering the stories of over 220 unsung heroes of the state, said that the focus was on narratives from the Anglo-Khamti, Anglo-Wancho and Anglo-Abo Wars.

The significance of celebrating the 75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, that culminated with the launch of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign during this year’s 77th Independence Day celebration, was also underlined by Mein as part of the nationwide commemoration of all the brave hearts.

The deputy chief minister also mentioned that discussions for extending the members of the core committee involved in the preservation of the state’s unsung heroes are already in motion.

Mein extended his congratulations to the Adi community on the memorial’s unveiling, reassuring that the Unsung Heroes Committee remains committed to revealing more untold stories.

He also emphasized on the need for a distinct political history for Arunachal Pradesh.

The descendants of the unsung heroes and freedom fighters of the Anglo-Abor War were present during the unveiling ceremony along with MPs Phangnon Konyak, Horen Singh Bey and Tapir Gao, state RWD Minister Honchun Ngamdam, MLAs Biyuram Wahge and Ojing Tasing.

