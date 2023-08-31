Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said various initiatives have been taken by his government during its seven-year rule for women empowerment.
He said empowering women helps empower the whole society.
“When we empower women, we empower the whole society. When we uplift and support them, we’re unlocking boundless potential for progress and equality,” Khandu wrote in X, formerly Twitter.
“Glad to have gone the extra mile in enabling our Naari Shakti to break barriers, challenge norms, and create a future where every woman’s voice and choice matter,” he also said.
The CM said so far 67,280 women have been mobilized into 8,410 SHGs and Rs 14 crore bank credit has been extended to them. 60,000 bank accounts have been opened and Rs 1 lakh has been fixed deposit each in bank accounts of 500 SHGs.
He said as much as 50 per cent of schemes under Atma Nirbhar Arunachal are earmarked for SHGs.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Under the Dulari Kanya Yojana, an amount of 25,000 has been kept as fixed deposit in the accounts of 8,371 girls born during the Golden Jubilee year. Moreover, an amount of Rs 10,000 each has been kept as fixed deposit for girl child, payable to them after passing class 12 exams, Khandu said.
The CM reiterated his government’s resolve to maintain the momentum of women empowerment in the state with the support of all stakeholders.
Also Read | Arunachal MLA urges PM to take up map issue with China during G20 summit
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Monkey menace in Gangtok: Govt to consider capture-sterilisation
- Arunachal: Govt initiatives focused on women empowerment, says CM
- Arunachal MLA urges PM to take up map issue with China during G20 summit
- Kalinga Literary Festival to begin in Kathmandu on September 1
- Two succumb to injuries as fresh firing reported from Manipur
- Here’s how governments can protect children from climate change: UN