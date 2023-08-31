Arunachal MLA urges PM to take up map issue with China during G20 summit

Itanagar: Senior Congress MLA of Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue of China showing in its map Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as part of its territory, with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi next month.

Ering who represents the Pasighat West constituency in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly claimed that China had made its claim on territories earlier too.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“This unforeseen, unfortunate yet deliberate incident on the part of China has invoked deep resentment among the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is in common knowledge that China has earlier too tried to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh by renaming 11 locations in April 2023, 15 locations in 2021 and 6 places in 2017,” Ering said in a letter to Modi.

China on Monday officially released the 2023 edition of its “standard map” that claimed Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as belonging to that country.

” Being an elected representative of Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat West seat, I appeal to you to discuss this matter of China unilaterally making changes in its map with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the upcoming G20 Summit,” Ering said in the letter.

However, it is not yet clear whether Jinping will take part in the summit to be held from September 8 to 10.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with China over its so-called “standard map” laying claim over Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin, and asserted that such steps only complicate the resolution of the boundary question.

The External Affairs Ministry also rejected these claims as having “no basis”.

China on Wednesday defended its move saying it is a “routine practice” in accordance with its law, and urged India to “stay objective and calm” and refrain from “over-interpreting” the issue.

Also Read | High prevalance, limited awareness of hypertension in Assam: Experts

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









