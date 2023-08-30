BJP condemns China's inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in 2023 map

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently denounced the recent portrayal of Arunachal and Aksai Chin within China’s official map for the year 2023.

This depiction of the territory is regarded as unwarranted and ethically unacceptable, the party stated.

State BJP spokesperson Techi Necha expressed strong disapproval of China’s recurring assertions regarding Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet, deeming these claims as habitual and inappropriate.

Necha emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh maintains no historical or political connections with the People’s Republic of China throughout its history.

“Arunachal Pradesh holds an integral position within the Indian Union, and its status as Indian Territory is indisputable. The Central government has unequivocally rejected these claims due to their lack of factual basis. Furthermore, the Indian government has conveyed a robust protest to the Chinese authorities through diplomatic channels concerning the inclusion of India’s territory in China’s 2023 ‘standard map,’” the spokesperson said.

Further unequivocally dismissing China’s territorial claims, the BJP has affirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding every inch of Arunachal Pradesh’s land.

China officially released the 2023 edition of its “standard map” on Monday, incorporating the disputed areas, including its claims over Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan, and the disputed South China Sea.

The map displayed by the state-run English newspaper Global Times on X, formerly Twitter, showed Arunachal (which China claims as South Tibet) and Aksai Chin (occupied by China in the 1962 war) as part of China.

