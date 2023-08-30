Arunachal: Home min inaugurates SDPO office, police station in Balijan

Balijan: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix inaugurated the SDPO office-cum-police station here on Tuesday in the presence of Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, DGP Anand Mohan, Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu, and SP Taru Gusar.
During the inauguration event, HM Bamang Felix underscored the significance of maintaining peace and order within the Balijan ADC headquarters.
The home minister emphasised the shared responsibility of citizens in upholding law and order and welcomed the establishment of the new SDPO office-cum-police station as a pivotal stride towards achieving this objective. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the community of Balijan for the realisation of this milestone.
Bamang Felix expressed his gratitude to the residents of Balijan for their collaborative efforts in materialising the establishment of the police station. He lauded the Arunachal Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd for its successful execution of this endeavour.
Additionally, the home minister emphasised the commitment of the state government, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in reinforcing the police force across the region. He acknowledged the dedicated contributions of police personnel and revealed that a commendable count of over 700 officers, across various ranks, have been accorded promotions.
The home minister also talked about the relationships between the people living in Arunachal and Assam and how important it is for them to get along. He explained about the ongoing efforts of both Arunachal and Assam governments to solve border issues. He asked people to work together and find compromises to solve these problems.
In his address, MLA Tara thanked CM Khandu and the home minister for listening to the request to build a police station in Balijan.
