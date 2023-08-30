Arunachal: Delay, security gaps in Karo School POCSO case trial criticised

Itanagar: Taju Tapen, the vice-chairman of the Karo Government Residential School POCSO Case Committee, strongly criticised the trial delay for accused individuals in the sexual assault case involving 21 minor victims. He also slammed the insufficient security measures for the victims scheduled to testify at the District and Session Court in Yupia.
Addressing reporters at the Press Club on Tuesday, Tapen expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the rescheduling of the examination for the 21 minors who are victims of aggravated penetrative sexual assault. Originally set for August 28, the examination has now been pushed to August 30.
He disclosed that on August 26, the 21 minors were brought to Itanagar as per the trial date. However, when they arrived at the trial court on the designated examination day, no provisions had been made to ensure a separation between the victims, the accused, and the general public on the court premises.
The victims had to take refuge in a police bus initially, later moved to a computer room after the Special Public Prosecutor’s intervention. This exposed their identities, violating the POCSO Act. Tapen also criticised the lack of interim relief or compensation for the victims’ dire conditions.
While acknowledging court proceedings and the new Special Public Prosecutor’s performance, Tapen criticised the state government and investigation agency for inadequate responses. He highlighted the delay from piecemeal submission of chargesheets, questioning meeting the court’s two-month resolution directive.
Tapen highlighted the continued victimisation of minors, already victims of teachers. He stressed on challenges like poor roads, health issues, and the need for anonymity, hoping for support from the state government and authorities.
Meanwhile, AAPSU’s women’s wing president Ponung Darang urged financial assistance and safety for 21 minor victims of rape as per the Gauhati High Court. Darang expressed concern over insufficient security for victims who traveled from Shi-Yomi district for the trial, leading to the trial postponement due to a supplementary chargesheet. Darang urged compensation for the victims under the Arunachal Pradesh Victims Compensation Scheme.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The AAPSU has been vigilantly monitoring the case and is dedicated to upholding the rights of the minor victims. We are committed to ensuring that the perpetrators are held accountable for their heinous actions against these young girls and boys,” Ponung stated.
Earlier, the SIT charged Yumken Bagra for assaulting 21 minors at a Karo village school. Bagra got bail but was re-arrested after the high court’s involvement. Also, police filed a case against D. Pertin for sheltering Bagra, which led to the cancellation of Bagra’s bail.
Also Read | Worm found in woman’s brain: Here’s how to keep safe from parasites
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ISRO completes launch rehearsal of Aditya-L1 solar mission
- Assam: Border guarding force trained on preventing illegal wildlife trade
- Environmentalists urge govt to solve sanitation problems in Himalayas
- Tripura: Trial run of Nischintapur-Gangasagar railway likely in September
- India records 61 fresh Covid cases
- Arunachal: Delay, security gaps in Karo School POCSO case trial criticised