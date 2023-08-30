Arunachal: Delay, security gaps in Karo School POCSO case trial criticised

Itanagar: Taju Tapen, the vice-chairman of the Karo Government Residential School POCSO Case Committee, strongly criticised the trial delay for accused individuals in the sexual assault case involving 21 minor victims. He also slammed the insufficient security measures for the victims scheduled to testify at the District and Session Court in Yupia.

Addressing reporters at the Press Club on Tuesday, Tapen expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the rescheduling of the examination for the 21 minors who are victims of aggravated penetrative sexual assault. Originally set for August 28, the examination has now been pushed to August 30.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He disclosed that on August 26, the 21 minors were brought to Itanagar as per the trial date. However, when they arrived at the trial court on the designated examination day, no provisions had been made to ensure a separation between the victims, the accused, and the general public on the court premises.

Taju Tapen, vice-chairman of the Karo Government Residential School POCSO Case Committee

The victims had to take refuge in a police bus initially, later moved to a computer room after the Special Public Prosecutor’s intervention. This exposed their identities, violating the POCSO Act. Tapen also criticised the lack of interim relief or compensation for the victims’ dire conditions.

While acknowledging court proceedings and the new Special Public Prosecutor’s performance, Tapen criticised the state government and investigation agency for inadequate responses. He highlighted the delay from piecemeal submission of chargesheets, questioning meeting the court’s two-month resolution directive.

Tapen highlighted the continued victimisation of minors, already victims of teachers. He stressed on challenges like poor roads, health issues, and the need for anonymity, hoping for support from the state government and authorities.

Meanwhile, AAPSU’s women’s wing president Ponung Darang urged financial assistance and safety for 21 minor victims of rape as per the Gauhati High Court. Darang expressed concern over insufficient security for victims who traveled from Shi-Yomi district for the trial, leading to the trial postponement due to a supplementary chargesheet. Darang urged compensation for the victims under the Arunachal Pradesh Victims Compensation Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The AAPSU has been vigilantly monitoring the case and is dedicated to upholding the rights of the minor victims. We are committed to ensuring that the perpetrators are held accountable for their heinous actions against these young girls and boys,” Ponung stated.

Earlier, the SIT charged Yumken Bagra for assaulting 21 minors at a Karo village school. Bagra got bail but was re-arrested after the high court’s involvement. Also, police filed a case against D. Pertin for sheltering Bagra, which led to the cancellation of Bagra’s bail.

Also Read | Worm found in woman’s brain: Here’s how to keep safe from parasites

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









