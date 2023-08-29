Union minister hands out appointment letters to new recruits in Arunachal

Itanagar: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday distributed appointment letters to new recruits in Arunachal Pradesh who were selected in various central paramilitary forces.
The appointment letters were distributed as part of Rozgar Mela organised at the Northeast frontier headquarters of the ITBP near Itanagar.
In a post on X, Rijiju said, “Youth were handed over appointment letters in Central Armed Forces during #RozgarMela organised at ITBP Frontier Hq, Itanagar. Hon PM @narendramodi Ji virtually addressed the Gathering. My Best wishes to the New Recruits in their journey towards serving the nation!”
The Rozgar Mela was held across 45 locations in the country where over 51,000 appointment letters were handed over to new recruits.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“A beginning of life to serve the nation. All the new recruits are extremely delighted to attend the memorable event which was addressed by hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji (Narendra Modi),” posted Rijiju, the Union Earth Science Minister.
Rijiju handed over appointment letters to 94 new recruits of the 454 successful candidates from the state.
Also Read | NE to experience final bout of heavy rains in the next few days: IMD
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Situation in Manipur is firmly under control: MOS B L Verma
- Almost half of Moon missions fail. Why is space still so hard?
- Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi wishes to share with your siblings
- For minorities, biased AI algorithms can damage almost every part of life
- Union minister inaugurates handicrafts emporium in Nagaland
- Manipur: State officials get mobile data access, no respite for public