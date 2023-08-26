Arunachal's Anjaw district gets new bridge; villagers thank Army, BRO

Kolkata: The Indian Army in coordination with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Arunachal government has constructed a 120-feet-long bridge over Tha Nala near Mithumna, around 24km from Chaglohagam in Anjaw district.
Chagalam is one of the extreme remote areas along the border.
Officials said connectivity to Chaglohagam is through a 57 km single arterial road from Hayuliang, which often remains shut due to seasonal nullahs and landslides at Tha Nala.
The local Mishmi population and village elders thanked the Indian Army and the BRO for fulfilling the critical needs of people and enabling road connectivity throughout the year between Hayuliang and Chagalam.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Indian Army, BRO and civil administration officials addressed the villagers and assured them of complete support to alleviate their hardships.
“We are very happy and thank the Indian Army for taking steps to improve the infrastructure. The bridge will go a long way in improving communication,” said Telsmo Tega, a local from Chaglohagam.
Also Read | Why missing mountaineer Tapi Mra’s family was ‘hurt’ by Army’s response
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam-Meghalaya border: Is the Khasi-Karbi conflict a ticking time bomb?
- Tripura: Facilities for tourists coming up at Unakoti
- PM Modi to virtually distribute 51,000 appointment letters in Rozgar Mela
- Want to learn Gōngfu Cha brewing? Jingle Daulaguphu is your man
- Tipra Motha chief meets Amit Shah in Delhi ahead of Tripura bypolls
- Sikkim ministers visit landslide-hit areas in Soreng, Gyalshing districts