Arunachal cabinet approves 1,632 new positions, most in health sector

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has approved the creation of 1,632 new positions across diverse departments with the overarching objective of augmenting productivity and refining service delivery.

The lion’s share of these positions, numbering 1588, will be in the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Medical College.

Under the purview of the Department of Law, Legislative and Justice, the nod has been granted to establish technical roles dedicated to the Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent bench in consonance with the E-Court Project.

Furthermore, the green signal for a post of record keeper and an LDC skilled position (contingency) for the Papum Pare district judiciary has been obtained. Additionally, the seal of approval for two contractual law clerk positions for the Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench has been secured.

The cabinet has also given the go-ahead for the establishment of a District and Sessions Court in Seppa. This pivotal step is poised to furnish timely judicial services to the denizens of East Kameng district.

Hitherto, the adjudication of all triable cases in the district was conducted by the District and Session Court in Bomdila, situated 150 km from Seppa.

“This geographical impediment had led to delays in trial proceedings, inflicting hardships and inconveniences upon litigants, coupled with considerable financial ramifications. The cabinet’s decision aims to mitigate these challenges and address security concerns associated with the transit of undertrial prisoners,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Furthermore, the cabinet’s imprimatur extends to the allocation of resources imperative for the seamless operation of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW).

In a separate resolution, the cabinet has sanctioned the establishment of a circle headquarters in Changku, entailing the bifurcation of Pipu circle from the Chayangtajo administrative centre. Additionally, a new circle headquarters will take shape at Sapapu in East Kameng district, complemented by the approval for a circle headquarters at Khazalang under West Kameng district.

Concurrently, the Cabinet has endorsed the proposition of the Arunachal Pradesh Court Fees Bill and the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. These envisaged bills will be presented in the forthcoming State Assembly session.

