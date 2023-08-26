3 of Assam family swept away by strong currents of river in Arunachal

Tinsukia: Three members of a family from Assam were swept away by the strong currents of the Lohit river at Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, officials said.
Manoj Sah of Kakopathar in Assam’s Tinsukia district district went to the holy Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district along with his family, they said.
Sah along with his wife Shobha Devi and mother-in-law Lilavati Devi were swept away by the strong currents of the river when they were bathing. His 12-year-old son and father-in-law were on the banks when the incident happened.
A search operation is underway, but they are yet to be found, officials said.
Sah worked as a journalist with a vernacular daily.
The Tinsukia District Journalist Association urged the Lohit district administration to ensure that the bodies are recovered at the earliest.
The Lohit district administration assured the family of all possible help.
