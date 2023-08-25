Arunachal's oldest uni RGU inks pact with Vivekananda Kendra to promote Japanese language

Itanagar: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise their collaboration in promoting the learning and teaching of Japanese language.

The MoU, signed on Thursday, aimed at facilitating teaching, research, faculty, and student development, as well as cultural exchange, mutually benefiting both the institutions.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The MoU signing event witnessed the participation of key representatives from both parties, a communique said here on Friday.

Director of the Institute of Distance Education atU Prof Ashan Riddi and Bhanudas Dhakras, General Secretary of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, affixed their signatures to the agreement.

RGU vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, welcomed the MoU as a promising stride towards fostering education, rural development, and empowerment activities. He expressed confidence that the collaboration would yield actionable results, given the considerable potential of Vivekananda Kendra.

The core objective of the MoU is to establish a framework for inter-institutional cooperation in teaching and research. Japanese language education will take centre stage in this collaboration.

As per the MoU, Vivekananda Kendra will provide syllabi, course management and instructional staff for the Japanese Language project.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Underlining the contemporary significance of Japanese language proficiency, Prof Riddi underscored its relevance in the global job market.

The partnership’s focal point is the introduction of a six-month certificate course in Basic Japanese Language. The curriculum will encompass grammar and scripts, including Hiragana, Katakana, and Kanji. Learners will acquire both conversational fluency and precise writing skills, the communique added.

Also Read | Arunachal BJP undergoes reshuffle ahead of 2024 polls

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









