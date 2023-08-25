Arunachal's oldest uni RGU inks pact with Vivekananda Kendra to promote Japanese language

Itanagar: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise their collaboration in promoting the learning and teaching of Japanese language.
The MoU, signed on Thursday, aimed at facilitating teaching, research, faculty, and student development, as well as cultural exchange, mutually benefiting both the institutions.
The MoU signing event witnessed the participation of key representatives from both parties, a communique said here on Friday.
Director of the Institute of Distance Education atU Prof Ashan Riddi and Bhanudas Dhakras, General Secretary of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, affixed their signatures to the agreement.
RGU vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, welcomed the MoU as a promising stride towards fostering education, rural development, and empowerment activities. He expressed confidence that the collaboration would yield actionable results, given the considerable potential of Vivekananda Kendra.
The core objective of the MoU is to establish a framework for inter-institutional cooperation in teaching and research. Japanese language education will take centre stage in this collaboration.
As per the MoU, Vivekananda Kendra will provide syllabi, course management and instructional staff for the Japanese Language project.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Underlining the contemporary significance of Japanese language proficiency, Prof Riddi underscored its relevance in the global job market.
The partnership’s focal point is the introduction of a six-month certificate course in Basic Japanese Language. The curriculum will encompass grammar and scripts, including Hiragana, Katakana, and Kanji. Learners will acquire both conversational fluency and precise writing skills, the communique added.
Also Read | Arunachal BJP undergoes reshuffle ahead of 2024 polls
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- China, Bhutan hold boundary talks, agree on ‘3-step roadmap’
- India’s cities mission a smart earner for private firms
- Assam: Handloom exhibition celebrating Karbi culture held in Kohora
- Sikkim: CAP leader Ganesh Rai interrogated in alleged fraud case
- Manipur scientist says ISRO’s next goal is to send Indians to space
- Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, World C’ships final