Arunachal to host final of 77th Santosh Trophy National Football C'ship

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to host the final round of the esteemed 77th Santosh Trophy National Football Championship for the 2023-24 season.
The announcement was made by the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), marking a significant milestone for the state and the northeastern region as a whole.
The final round of the championship is scheduled to take place in Itanagar during the months of November and December later this year. This distinction makes Arunachal Pradesh the first state from the Northeast to host the culmination of the Santosh Trophy – a premier football event on the national sports calendar.
The APFA expressed its gratitude to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for entrusting them with the responsibility of hosting this prestigious event. The association highlighted the significance of this opportunity in bolstering the state’s sporting credentials and fostering football talent in the region.
The Santosh Trophy, a revered institution in Indian football since its inception in 1941, provides a platform for players from various states to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.
Arunachal’s selection as the host for the final round of the championship underscores the growing influence of the northeastern states in the realm of sports, the APFA noted.
