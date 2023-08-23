Arunachal: Ex-CM Gegong Apang floats new party, to contest assembly polls

Itanagar: Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang has floated a new regional party with the nomenclature Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP), which would contest the Assembly polls in the state, due next year.

The new party was formally launched here on Monday.

“The main agenda of the formation of ADP is for the welfare of the state, by playing a pivotal role in this regard. Root out corruption from the state and provide ample employment opportunities for the youth and streamlining the law-and-order problem,” he said

The former chief minister promised to bring the state under the 6th Schedule, which is the long pending demand of the people of the state, if the party is elected to power in the 2024 assembly elections.

The party is planning to contest all the 60 assembly seats in the state.

“The high command system has looted our state. I have had the worst experiences with this system,” Apang said while expressing his desire to break free from the conventional politics of dependence on national parties for developmental funds.

Apang emphasised on ADP’s focus on nurturing the younger generation and driving the state’s growth.

“ADP will be a strong and vibrant regional party with the vision to create a ‘new’ Arunachal Pradesh”, Apang said and appealed to the people, particularly the youths, to support and join the party, in order to bring “revolutionary changes” in the political demography and development of the state.

Apang had served as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for seven terms from January 18, 1980, to January 19, 1999, and again from August 2003 to April 2007. He is a member of the Janata Dal (Secular) and was a member of the Indian National Congress before 2016.

