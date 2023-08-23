Arunachal: Assam Rifles provides free medical care, supplies at Pangsau

Changlang: The Assam Rifles organised a medical camp on Wednesday near the Pangsau Pass in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and bordering Myanmar’s Sagaing region.
The initiative aimed to provide health checkups and medicines to the underserved population along the Indo-Myanmar border, officials stated.
Named the ‘Friendship Medical Camp’, the camp educated people about preventing bacterial and viral diseases, emphasising hygiene’s role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Assam Rifles partnered with local authorities to organise the event. “In times of need, unity and kindness can transcend political boundaries”, the organisers stated.
356 people, including 146 men, 137 women, and 73 children from diverse backgrounds in the Sagaing region, attended the free medical camp and received healthcare and medicines.
The camp concluded with distribution of medical supplies and refreshments to the attendees.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | A hilly Arunachal village where littering invites steep penalty
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How do social media algorithms warp the way people learn from each other?
- Manipur: Ukhrul to host the 30th NSF conference from August 24
- India over the Moon as ISRO scripts history
- Why lunar touchdown offers real payoff for India
- Tripura: Mother disrobed, son roughed up; cops arrest two
- Tripura by-polls: Opposition parties to issue joint appeal for voters