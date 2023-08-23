Arunachal: Assam Rifles provides free medical care, supplies at Pangsau

Changlang: The Assam Rifles organised a medical camp on Wednesday near the Pangsau Pass in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and bordering Myanmar’s Sagaing region.

The initiative aimed to provide health checkups and medicines to the underserved population along the Indo-Myanmar border, officials stated.

Named the ‘Friendship Medical Camp’, the camp educated people about preventing bacterial and viral diseases, emphasising hygiene’s role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Assam Rifles partnered with local authorities to organise the event. “In times of need, unity and kindness can transcend political boundaries”, the organisers stated.

356 people, including 146 men, 137 women, and 73 children from diverse backgrounds in the Sagaing region, attended the free medical camp and received healthcare and medicines.

The camp concluded with distribution of medical supplies and refreshments to the attendees.

