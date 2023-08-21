Arunachal: Integrated health campaign launched

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang on Monday urged the people to avail the health facilities brought to their doorsteps by the state government to test various diseases in a single camp.
Launching the integrated health campaign (IHC) to check various health issues of the capital denizens at Chimpu, near here, the minister said that the campaign is an opportunity where people could go for free testing for many diseases.
Appreciating the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) for spearheading the IHC, he said that the campaign for the first time was conducted in Namsai district this year from February to May which, was a tremendous success.
“As a result, the Namsai model is replicated all the over the country,” he said, adding that it is the second leg of the campaign and the third leg would be rolled out soon.
Emphasising that health is precious, Libang urged the youth to stay away from drugs and alcohol to remain healthy.
Local MLA Techi Kaso in his address said that health is very important for everyone.
The lawmaker asked students to remain alert and aware about various diseases for a healthy life.
APSACS Project Director said the campaign aims at an integrated approach to tackle various ailments that people are facing today.
“It is a collaborative effort on the part of all vertical programmes under the Health and Family Welfare department, where the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) is providing technical support,” he added.
Beneficiaries of the campaign shall receive a wide range of services including, counselling sessions with risk and vulnerability assessments, testing and treatment for tuberculosis (TB), HIV and syphilis testing with appropriate treatment linkages and testing for Hepatitis B and C with relevant treatment linkages.
The campaign will also provide diagnostic facilities for diabetes, hypertension, anaemia, and other ancillary services as needed and subject to resource availability.
