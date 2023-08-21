Arunachal: CM Khandu emphasises peace, collaboration with Assam

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday highlighted the vital role of NDA central government and BJP-led neighbouring states in promoting harmony along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

During his participation in the inaugural interactive session on ‘Understanding Socio-Cultural Issues of Bodos in Arunachal’ at the DK Convention Centre, Khandu expressed that both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are working together to enhance cultural collaboration.

He noted that the disputes related to the Assam-Arunachal inter-state boundary, particularly in areas inhabited by the Bodo community, have nearly been resolved, with only a few minor issues remaining.

Khandu emphasised that defining a boundary is just the beginning. To ensure sustainable peace and development, he stressed on the importance of peaceful coexistence among the residents on either side of the boundary.

“In the past, this wasn’t achievable due to the lack of commitment from the Congress government and their convoluted approach. Their actions lacked clarity and a concrete plan. In contrast, the BJP government was determined to make progress under the motto of ‘abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi’ (now or never), he stated.

He said Congress ignored and didn’t care about the Northeast, causing problems such as violence and conflict, especially in Assam.

“Since 2014, a substantial transformation has taken place. Peace has been restored, and development is advancing rapidly,” the chief minister said, adding that his government is “committed to eradicating corruption from all levels of governance”.

Being a significant moment in the chapter of Assam-Arunachal relation, the event was graced by top leaders of the Bodolan Territorial Region (BTR), Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Nyishi Elite Society and the members of Bodo community living in Arunachal Pradesh.



Commending Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, a key figure in the Bodo community, for his nonviolent struggle that paved the way for self-determination and autonomy, Khandu acknowledged the enduring relationship between Arunachalees and Bodos based on faith and respect.

He attributed the success of the event to the historic ties between the two communities and appreciated the presence of Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), and other executive members.

“With the NDA government taking charge of Bodoland in December 2020 under Pramod Boro’s leadership, a new era of peace and development has dawned upon the region. The BTR Peace Accord 2020, signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has paved the way for lasting peace in Bodoland,” Khandu said.

The chief minister noted that this positive development benefits not only Bodoland but also the entire Northeastern region, envisioning Bodoland as a model of peace and progress for the Northeast.

Responding to a proposal from BTR Chief Pramod Boro, Khandu pledged to establish a cultural stall showcasing Arunachal’s tourism potential in the proposed complex at Srirampur, the entry point from West Bengal to Assam. Additionally, he promised to construct a cultural centre for the Bodo community in Itanagar.

“I extend my complete cooperation and support to the Bodo brothers and sisters residing in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said.

The event marked a significant chapter in the Assam-Arunachal relationship and was attended by prominent leaders from the BTR, including CEM Pramod Boro, Itanagar legislator Techi Kaso, representatives from the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Nyishi Elite Society, All Bodo Students’ Union, and Arunachal Pradesh Bodo Welfare Society.

