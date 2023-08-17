Tawang plays host to first-ever North East India Exposure Tour cum Convention 2023

Tawang: Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh played host to the “North East India Exposure Tour cum Convention-2023” held from August 13 to 16. The four-day event brought together key stakeholders to discuss and explore the untapped potential of North East India’s tourism industry.

The event was supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC) Shillong and organised by The Humanity Group in collaboration with Tribal Discovery Tours & Travels and Unplanned Events. The theme for the event was “Reinvention of Tourism by Rediscovery of Untapped Potentials in North East India.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Government officials and representatives from different states’ tourism departments attended the event. Attendees included Keduiso Metha and V Duolo from the Department of Tourism, Nagaland, Emon Choudhury and Gautam Gogoi from the Department of Tourism, Assam, and K N Damo from the Department of Tourism, Arunachal Pradesh. Tourist Officers and officials from the Tourism Information Office in Tawang were also present.

Various tourism-related associations like the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation, Tour Operators Association of Meghalaya, Travel Agent’s Association of Sikkim (TAAS), Tripura Tourism Development Forum, and Nagaland Association of Tour Operators. In addition, hotel proprietors from Tezpur and Guwahati, as well as cultural groups from Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Mizoram, were also part of the gathering.

The event commenced with a keynote message on behalf of Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s office and the Director of Tourism & Industries. Seminars and discussions focused on the central theme, “Reinvention of Tourism by Rediscovery of Untapped Potentials in North East India,” involving officials and tour operator associations from all states were also held during the event.

A cultural evening in celebration of India’s 77th Independence Day was organised on the third day in collaboration with the Indian Army. The event concluded with an immersive exposure tour, guiding participants through iconic sites like Bumla Pass, Sangetsar Lake, War Memorial, and other significant tourist attractions in and around Tawang.

Also Read | Arunachal: TRIHMS successfully conducts first PTCA procedure

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









