Arunachal: TRIHMS successfully conducts first PTCA procedure

Itanagar: The department of cardiology at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has accomplished a groundbreaking medical feat by successfully performing the state’s first-ever Coronary Angioplasty (Radial) Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) procedure in the state on Wednesday.
This historic accomplishment marks a significant advancement in the field of medical science and has garnered widespread applause in Arunachal Pradesh.
Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji, Associate Professor of Cardiology, TRIHMS and Dr Tony Ete, Assistant Professor, TRIHMS, spearheaded the medical team that achieved this monumental milestone. The department’s Cathlab staff, including nurses and technicians, played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the procedure.
It may be mentioned here that the Cathlab was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on August 13.
The patient who underwent this groundbreaking procedure was one Tana Babing Tara, a name that is now etched in the annals of medical history.
Suffering from Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Tara consented to undergo Coronary Angiography and Radial Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA), a procedure that has now paved the way for a new era of medical progress in Arunachal Pradesh.
The patient has been discharged and graciously shared his testimony and experience, along with his son, Tana Loma Tara.
Expressing their jubilation, Dr Megeji and Dr Ete conveyed their heartfelt emotions.
“Words cannot adequately capture the immense joy we feel today. This achievement is the culmination of years of dedicated effort and represents a significant step forward in medical science within Arunachal Pradesh,” the duo said.
The doctors also thanked Chief Minister Khandu, health minister Alo Libang, TRIHMS director Dr Moji Jini, other individuals and authorities for their unwavering support and commitment.
This groundbreaking achievement signifies not only a remarkable medical advancement but also a pivotal moment in the history of Arunachal Pradesh. The state’s residents are encouraged to make the most of this new medical facility, which promises to bring about positive changes in healthcare, the doctors said.
