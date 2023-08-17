Arunachal: Man gets 20-year jail for raping minor girl

Pasight: Tageng Padoh, the Special POCSO judge for the East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh has sentenced one Job Modi of Mariyang village to 20 years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The sentence was prescribed under Section 6 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The accused was found guilty of committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on the 4-year-old daughter of a female relative. A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against him after the victim’s mother lodged an FIR at the Mariyang police station on February 20, 2019.

The mother also said the man, a relative, was staying in her house for the past 11 months.

According to the FIR, the mother went to the school of her victim daughter in Yingkiong to pay the school fees. The girl’s teacher told the mother that her daughter was urinating frequently in the school, which was unusual.

The girl later told her mother how the uncle had sexually abused her. The accused used to gag her while committing penetrative sexual assault and offer her sweets later.

The Special Judge observed that since the victim was below 12 years of age, the accused was found guilty under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The sentence of 20 years imprisonment was subsequently passed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Dissent be damned: Arunachal residents detained for speaking against mega dams

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









