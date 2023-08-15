Write Arunachal's glorious story, with wisdom, compassion and courage: CM Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday called upon the people of the border state to write the next chapter of the state’s glorious story with wisdom, compassion and courage so that the future generations will read it with pride.

Hoisting the national tri-colour on the occasion of 77th Independence Day at Indira Gandhi Park here, Khandu urged the people to write a story of an Arunachal that rose to its destiny, not by chance but by choice.

“Every endeavour, every initiative and every stride of the government over those seven years has been to realise the vision of a vibrant Arunachal under the tenets of ‘seva, sushashan and sammridhi’. The ethos of the government and Team Arunachal is crystallized in our citizen-centric and development policies,” the chief said in his address to the people.

Our journey will not be easy. We will fall at times, but together we will rise each time stronger, wiser and more determined, he added.

Khandu said Arunachal is not just a state, it is a promise. A promise of unity, inclusive growth and prosperity for all.

“We are duty bound to fulfil the aspirations of every child, every mother, every farmer and every family. This is not a distant dream but a tangible goal, a goal that we shall achieve through dedication, collaboration and relentless pursuit of excellence. Our journey towards development is about transcending barriers of identity, region, tribe, creed and religion as well as the barriers of our tough terrain,” he said.

Khandu asserted that in the coming 25 years, which marks the 100 years of independence, the government’s endeavour would be to transform Arunachal into a ‘Vikasit’ state (developed state).

“Our journey shall echo the vision of ‘Param Vaibhav Bharat’, a nation that stands tall on the global stage, embodying the principles of justice, equality and progress for all,” he said and called upon the people to work together as responsible citizens, fostering harmony, peace and progress in every corner of the nation.

The chief minister added that the resolve of ‘Vikashit Bharat’ and ‘Vikashit Arunachal’ requires commitment from all to work hand in hand.

It compels us to contribute our best in shaping India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation and ‘Vishwa-Guru’ by the time we celebrate 100 years of our Independence in 2047, he said.

Highlighting the developmental story of his government in the last seven years in power, the chief minister said that the accolades the state received in recent times are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of Team Arunachal, reflecting its commitment to progress and excellence.

Khandu said, the government’s ‘Vision 2047 of higher happiness’ is a strategic roadmap for Vikashit Arunachal supported by six vision pillars in alignment with the Centre’s seven ‘Saptarishi’ priorities.

“We have crafted a vision comprising, a modern and prosperous state deeply rooted in indigenous traditions, bridging development gaps in border areas, self-sufficient, prosperous farming rooted in tribal eco-friendly and organic traditions, increase in tourism with eco-friendly and carbon-neutral tourism, contributing up to 10 per cent of India’s Glasgow commitment to non-fossil electricity and sustainable harnessing of rich natural resources,” the chief minister added.

