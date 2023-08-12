Arunachal scholar Tonyak Riba elected for course in Paris

Itanagar: Tonyak Riba, a scholar from Arunachal Pradesh, will join the prestigious International Master’s program titled ‘From Fundamental Molecular Biosciences to Biotherapies’ at the Sorbonne Université in Paris.
The programme, overseen by renowned scientist Professor Charles Durand, offers an extensive two-year academic journey from September 1, 2023, to July 30, 2025.
A distinctive hallmark of this programme is its emphasis on fostering international collaboration and exposure to diverse academic environments. As part of the curriculum, Riba is set to embark on a semester of academic mobility at Heidelberg University in Germany. During this period, from February 1, 2024, to July 30, 2024, Tonyak will delve into the specialized field of ‘Stem Cells, Development, and Evolution’.
Professor Charles Durand, a luminary in the realm of biosciences, expressed strong confidence in Riba’s capabilities:
“We are proud to have Tonyak Riba as part of this esteemed program. Their enrollment in the ‘Stem Cells, Development, and Evolution’ specialization at Heidelberg University is a testament to their dedication and potential in the field,” Durand said.
A unique aspect of this master’s program lies in its international orientation, necessitating participants to secure a long-term student-mobility visa for their semester of study abroad within the European Union. This initiative aims to promote cross-border academic exchange and cultivate a global perspective in the field of biosciences.
In an exclusive conversation with EastMojo, Riba shared the transformative experiences that led to their acceptance into the prestigious International Master’s program.
“My journey started with securing the top position in the Pondicherry University entrance examination within the ST category, thereby earning a coveted spot in the MSc program in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. This accomplishment then paved the way for a series of remarkable opportunities,” she said.
Riba’s academic journey took an international turn with their participation in a student exchange initiative facilitated by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pondicherry University and Université Paris-Est Créteil. During this period, Riba engaged in a transformative 7-month internship at the Glycobiologie, Croissance, Reparation et Regeneration Tissulaire (Gly-CRRET) Laboratory, Université Paris-Est Créteil (UPEC), under the guidance of Dr Alwyn DADY.
The internship focused on a groundbreaking project exploring the correlation between the extracellular matrix, heparan sulfate proteoglycan sulfation patterns, and neurulation, utilizing chick embryos as a unique animal model. Riba adeptly applied advanced techniques such as in-situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry, honing skills in microdissection, histological procedures, and immunofluorescence, thus enhancing their scientific expertise.
“The journey of exploration continued as I pursued studies in stem cell and regenerative medicine as an elective at Pondicherry University. This exposure introduced me to the captivating domains of stem cells and developmental biology, fostering a comprehensive grasp of these dynamic fields,” Riba recalled.
Motivated by an escalating passion for scientific inquiry, Riba set her sights on Sorbonne Université. Following a rigorous application process, including a face-to-face interview, Riba’s unwavering dedication bore fruit with their admission to the highly competitive International Master’s program, ‘From Fundamental Molecular Biosciences to Biotherapies’.
For Riba, this journey signifies not only personal growth but also a significant stride toward realizing her aspiration of earning a PhD and becoming a university lecturer.
“My intention is to delve into the realm of stem cells and their microenvironment. My aim is to foster the advancement of research and academics in Arunachal Pradesh, with the hope of making a substantial impact in the days to come. It is my desire to play a role in the community of women in science in Arunachal Pradesh and to flourish within it,” Riba said.
