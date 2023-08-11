Arunachal inks tripartite MoU for improving healthcare services

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday inked a tripartite memorandum of understanding with a Delhi-based private hospital and healthcare company to strengthen the tertiary healthcare services of the state.

The MoU was signed by state Health and Family Welfare Secretary Liyon Borang, Director (Medical) of Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Satendra Katoch and Dr Rashmi Salija, Executive Chairperson of Religare Enterprises Ltd.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang and Chief Secretary Dharmendra were also present on the occasion.

According to the MoU, the state government will work with New Delhi-based Ganga Ram Hospital and aided by Religare, for strengthening tertiary care health services of the state.

I am happy to share a good news with my people of Arunachal Pradesh.



We signed an MoU today with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Religare Enterprises to support the development of the state’s healthcare services, particularly for strengthening of tertiary care health services of the… pic.twitter.com/P3Ja1o59u7 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 11, 2023

The technical advisory support would cover various areas of the healthcare ecosystem, including the work on addressing the skill gap in specialised branches of medical care. Moreover, the initiative would involve establishing a Centre of Excellence for renal sciences at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), the first medical college in the state.

“The MoU is a step forward to fulfil the vision of providing affordable, accessible and equitable healthcare services to the people of the state. It is an endeavour of the government to bring the best of the tertiary healthcare services near to home thereby reducing the cost and also the psychological trauma the family has to go through for seeking such medical care,” Khandu said.

The chief minister said that by joining hands with Sir Ganga Ram hospital and Religare group, the government is looking forward for bringing about changes that positively impact the lives of the people and also the entire healthcare landscape of the state.

Observing that kidney diseases has become a major problem for most people of the state, Khandu expressed hope that the Centre of Excellence for Renal Sciences will offer best of the treatment and care to patients, especially those hailing from rural areas.

He requested officials of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Religare and state health services to explore more avenues to collaborate so that the best treatments are made available to the people within the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Libang informed that in the first phase of the partnership, Religare would help the state in establishing a state-of-the-art healthcare facility dedicated to renal sciences and related research.

“This facility will ensure that patients requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation receive the same level of care as those in other parts of the country. Moreover, healthcare professionals in the state will receive appropriate training to enhance their skills and bring them in line with their counterparts in leading states and superior healthcare facilities,” Libang added.

Later addressing a press conference at a city hotel here, the Executive chairperson of Religare Enterprise Ltd Dr Rashmi Saluja stated that the collaboration would greatly enhance the state’s healthcare infrastructure and contribute to the professional development of healthcare practitioners.

“We believe that this partnership will give us a unique opportunity to serve the people of the state and make the state a healthcare services hub in the Northeast,” she added.

Chairman, of the Board of Management of Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Ajay Swaroop, said, “We are committed to improve the healthcare ecosystem in the state and it is our firm believe that working along with the state’s healthcare professionals, we will able to bring a qualitative difference to the healthcare services in the region.”

Responding to a media query, state special health secretary Vivek #.P informed that the cost of organ transplantation would reduce significantly with the collaboration.

He added that the state government at present provides Rs 10 lakh per patient for kidney transplantation.

