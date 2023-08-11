Arunachal gears to host NE India exposure tour, convention

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up to host the first-ever four-day Northeast India Exposure Tour cum Convention 2023 from August 13 to 16 at Tawang.
The event is supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC) Shillong and organized by The Humanity Group in collaboration with Tribal Discovery Tours & Travels and Unplanned Events.
The convention aims to reinvent tourism by rediscovering the untapped potential of the Northeast. It will showcase the rich culture, heritage, and natural beauty of the region to potential investors and tourists.
Tour operators and speakers will delve into the lesser-known areas of the North East and propose innovative strategies to attract travellers to these hidden gems. The event is aimed at rediscovering these untapped destinations, offering tourists with unique and unforgettable experiences while uplifting the local communities.
Participants are expected to share insights on how sustainable practices can be seamlessly integrated into the reinvention process.
A special cultural evening with the Indian Army will be held on the occasion of Independence Day. In this regard, special tours for delegates are in place to allow interaction with security personnel posted at the international borders.
