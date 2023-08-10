In Arunachal, efforts made to clean Yagamso river, 230 bags of waste collected

Itanagar: Members of several organisations in Arunachal Pradesh‘s capital complex region on Wednesday made an effort to clean a stretch of the Yagamso river on the occasion of the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’.
Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project coordinator Prem Taba revealed that approximately 230 bags of waste materials were collected from the river during the clean-up initiative.
Organised by the Youth Mission for Clean River and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society in partnership with the Friendship Coordination and with the support of Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation, the initiative drew the people’s attention to the urgent need for river conservation.
The cleaning-up drive was taken up to restore the water purity of the division-4 stretch of the Yagamso river.
The waste materials collected from the river during the clean-up exercise comprise discarded clothing, blankets and household plastics, Taba said, adding that sewage water is directly flowing into it.
He urged people to ensure the cleanliness of the river and asked them to reduce waste generation in households, workplaces and recreational areas to reduce water pollution.
Speaking about the significance of the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’, Taba highlighted the role that these communities play in environmental conservation.
“As custodians of freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems, our participation in equitable and sustainable water management is of paramount importance. This clean-up initiative is to serve as a reminder of our duty to safeguard our native water resources,” he said.
For indigenous people, nature is an integral part of identity, religion, culture, and community, Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project assistant coordinator Keyom Doni said.
In order to raise awareness of the needs of these population groups, every August 9 commemorates the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’, chosen in recognition of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations held in Geneva in 1982.
