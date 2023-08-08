Arunachal RD minister directs officials to release funds under PMAY-G

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Bamang Felix on Monday directed officials of the department to ensure that funds under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Grameen (PMAY-G) are released to the beneficiaries immediately.
Reviewing all Central sponsored schemes under the Rural Development and Panchayat departments here, Felix said that PMAY-G should reach saturation status by November 31, this year.
The minister also directed the officers to ensure timely payment to MNREGA beneficiaries and that cent per cent Aadhaar seeding and mapping of MGREGA be completed by the end of this month, an official communique said.
Expressing confidence in project directors (PDs) and district panchayat development officers (DPDOs) to execute their duties and responsibilities in a time-bound and effective manner, the minister hoped that there would be a drastic improvement during the next review meeting.
He also assured all possible assistance to them wherever required.
Emphasizing on the importance of having a Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), Felix said that the Panchayati Raj department must take it as their responsibility to ensure that meetings are held for finalising GPDP.
The meeting was attended by project directors/DPDOs from across the state in the presence of RD & PR Secretary Amarnath Talwade, PR Director Tamune Miso, RD Director Kego Jilen and others.
During the meeting, status reports of centrally sponsored schemes such as PMAY-G, WDC-PMKSY 2.0, Amrit Sarovar, MGNREGA, and Mission Antyodaya were reviewed, the communique added.
