Itanagar: The Save Arunachal Save Indigenous (SASI) organisation has called upon the state government to expedite the passage of the ‘Arunachal Pradesh Private Job Reservation Bill’ during the upcoming state assembly session.
The proposed legislation aims to safeguard indigenous identity and address the pressing issue of unemployment.
Addressing a news conference at the Press Club here, SASI chairman Romjir Rakshap underscored the matter’s urgency, revealing that the forum had submitted a focused representation to the state government on August 4.
The representation implored the government’s prompt consideration and enactment of the ‘Arunachal Pradesh Private Job Reservation Bill’ within the state assembly.
Rakshap highlighted, “The escalating unemployment rate among our youth, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, is a grave concern. Many young individuals, driven by despair, have fallen into the clutches of drug addiction and criminal activities and even resorted to tragic suicides due to the lack of employment opportunities. In light of these challenges, SASI stands as a voice for numerous unemployed youths who have earnestly beseeched our forum to champion the implementation of this pivotal bill.”
Expressing confidence in the state government’s responsiveness, Rakshap expressed optimism that the genuine and singular demand would be accorded due attention and action. He urged the legislative body to introduce and pass the bill, thereby signalling a significant gesture of support to empower the state’s youth. The framework of the proposed legislation has already been meticulously drafted by the forum, awaiting the government’s legislative endorsement.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to pursue this cause fervently, aligning with the best interests of our indigenous population until the state government heeds our call,” the SASI leader said.
Furthermore, Rakshap said that introducing localised job reservations within the private sector could help mitigate crime rates and effectively address the challenges arising from the limited availability of government job opportunities. He recommended regulating the influx of external job applicants and curtailing nepotism practices within the private sector.
The SASI has proposed that the bill should encompass provisions reserving positions for local candidates earning a monthly salary of Rs 50,000. The stipulation would apply universally, encompassing diverse entities such as companies, partnerships, firms, societies, trusts, or entities engaging more than 10 personnel.
“The government should establish online portals to facilitate seamless reporting by employers regarding the number of local candidates employed within their respective organisations. The bill should entail stringent penalties for non-compliance with recruitment regulations, mandating a minimum threshold of 75% local candidates within any private sector enterprise operating within Arunachal Pradesh,” Rakshap said.
He also cited successful precedents from states such as Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand, which have effectively implemented analogous legislation to combat unemployment and enhance the overall quality of life for their citizens.
