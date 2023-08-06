Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Saturday called for a ‘Jan Andholan’ against drug abuse, saying that every stakeholder should play their part in raising awareness against the menace.

Inaugurating a football and volleyball tournament at Rakap village in Papum Pare district, the minister said that though the state government’s stand against drugs is ‘zero-tolerance’, it is almost impossible for the administration and the police alone to eradicate the drug menace.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Eradication of drug menace is only possible if people from all walks of life come together and fight against it,” Felix said.

The minister also advised the self-help groups to include anti-drug campaigns as part of their activities and added that youth in villages can also be mobilised to assist police in nabbing drug peddlers.

He assured all possible assistance from the state government in combating the menace.

Also read: Arunachal resumes search for missing everester, associate

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









