Seppa: A team of nine mountaineers and 25 porters from Arunachal Pradesh set out to commence the third phase of search and rescue (S&R) operations aimed at locating Everester Tapi Mra and his companion Niku Dao.

The duo had gone missing on August 17 last year, during an expedition to explore Mount Kyarisatam.

In a recent development, members of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), led by its Secretary-General Tuter Dulom, met with the S&R team leader, Tagit Sorang, and fellow climbers.

Following the meeting, a unanimous decision was reached to resume the operation. Human Resource Development (HRD) Secretary Dosh Dasi of TCS confirmed that the decision was made following comprehensive discussions with all members.

The scheduled plan involves the team departing for Veo, the last motorable village, on August 5. Their aim is to reach the base camp of Mount Kyarisatam by August 12. Subsequently, the team will wait until August 18 due to predicted rainfall, as per IMD weather forecasts. The team is fully equipped with essential mountaineering gear, including an ISAT Phone, provided by the Directorate of Disaster Management and DMO Kurung Kumey, as well as metal detectors and other necessary components.

The closed-door meeting was chaired by Tuter Dulom and attended by key individuals, including Tagit Sorang, sister of the missing Everester Yatok Mra Nilo, East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom, Circle Officer (Sawa) Yomgam Marde, Principal (in- charge) of Government College-Seppa Robin Hisang, Assistant Professor Tara Dagiam, and the remaining eight members of the search team.

Doshi explained that Scientist Timothy Dulom and Tagung Hayi will remain in Seppa until August 12, overseeing materials and awaiting helicopter arrangements. They will subsequently join the rest of the team at the base camp, provided weather conditions permit.

Notably, a drone flying rehearsal took place on the same day, with Scientist Timothy Dulom from the Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Cell (APSAC) leading as the technical in-charge.

The S&R team comprises various roles, including Tame Bagang, responsible for porters and ration management; an international expert from Nepal; Everester Gelje Sherpa, in charge of the metal detector; Everester Furi Sherpa, coordinator for the metal detector; mountaineer Taru Hai, overseeing equipment; mountaineer Tana Lui Tamin, in charge of utensil items; mountaineer Nangchung Rava, responsible for first-aid; a Taman Mra family member, managing the camera; and a family member of Niku Dao, Dodum Nampe.

Mra, the first Arunachalee to conquer Mount Everest, and his companion Dao reportedly went missing last year during an official mission to explore Mount Kyarisatam in East Kameng district.

Despite two previous attempts by the S&R team, supported by the state government and East Kameng district administration, the efforts to locate Mra and Dao were unsuccessful due to various challenges.

