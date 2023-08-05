Arunachal: Drug test made mandatory in Changlang district

Itanagar: To prevent drug abuse, Changlang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has made it mandatory for all government employees and civilians of the district, to mandatorily go through drug tests, an official said.
The district administration also cautioned that if anyone is found positive during the test, appropriate action would be taken as per law.
“The district administration will not spare drug peddlers and consumers whether he or she is a government servant, public or student,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sunny K Singh said.
He said that drug testing kits have already been made available in all primary health centres and community health centres of the district for testing and checking of drug peddlers and drug consumers.
“The state government has provided ample opportunity to its employees, who have been consuming drugs and directed them to voluntarily surrender or avoid drugs or go to the de-addiction centre and come out clean,” Singh said.
The DC while quoting the district medical officer (DMO), said that the drug testing kit is capable of detecting the presence of drugs such as – Amphetamine (AMP), Barbiturates (BAR), Benzodiazepines (BZD), Buprenorphine (BUP), Cocaine (COC), Marijuana (THC), Methamphetamines (MET), Tri-Cyclic aid depressants (TCA), Methadone (MTD), Morphine (MOP), Oxycodone (OXY), Phencyclidine (PCP), and Propoxyphene (PPA) in urine samples.
Meanwhile, one person of Khuchep-I village was apprehended on Wednesday after finding him positive following a drug test. He was immediately sent to jail upon registration of a case under a stringent section of the NDPS Act.
In another incident, the Changlang town magistrate along with a police team, conducted raids in some areas of Changlang on Wednesday and seized 250 gm of heroin from the possession of one person of Phangsum village.
Three other drug consumers were also nabbed on the spot and a case was registered against them at Changlang police station.
Drug abuse has been a serious problem in Changlang district due to its porous border with Myanmar and Assam, from where illegal drugs enter the district.
