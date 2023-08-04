Arunachal gets first gas-insulated substation

Itanagar: The first 133/32 KV gas-insulated substation (GIS) of Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated at Nirjuli in Papum Pare district.
With a capacity of 100 mw, the substation is poised to meet the region’s energy demands for the next 20-25 years, marking a significant leap forward in the power sector, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said.
The project was developed by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), which will oversee the execution of more than 2,000 km of transmission lines in the state, an official statement said on Thursday.
“A major focus of this project is the reduction of transmission losses, which currently stands at 45 per cent. PGCIL’s initiatives will not only enhance power transmission efficiency but also elevate the overall quality of life in the state,” the deputy CM said.
The state government, dedicated to sustainable growth, has adopted a policy that facilitates the drawing of transmission lines through forests and private lands, effectively mitigating hindrances, he said.
Mein, who also holds the Power and Hydropower portfolios, said that as part of an agreement with central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), Arunachal Pradesh is poised to attract a staggering investment of Rs 1,30,000 crore.
“Apart from stimulating economic growth, the infusion of capital will also reinforce the state’s position as a promising investment destination,” he said.
Upon completion of these ambitious projects, the state government anticipates an annual revenue of around Rs 5,000 crore, he added.
The completion of the 2,800 mw Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) will make Arunachal Pradesh the highest power generator in the region, Mein said.
