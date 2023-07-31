Govt sanctions 91 roads, 30 bridges for rural Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, has sanctioned a significant infrastructure project under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

91 roads spanning a total length of 720.75 km and 30 Long Span bridges are set to be upgraded in Arunachal Pradesh, with an estimated cost of Rs 757.58 crore.

The initiative aims to improve rural road connectivity to 500 habitations across several districts in the state, including Changlang, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, East Siang, Kamale, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lepa Rada, Lohit, Longding, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Siang, Tawang, Tirap, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, West Kameng, and West Siang.

Union Minister for Earth Sciences and Member of Parliament, Arunachal Pradesh (West), Kiren Rijiju is pursuing the project for the development of rural Arunachal Pradesh, stated an official press release. More development projects will follow in the next five years, it added.

The implementation of these roads and bridges is expected to have a positive impact on the overall socio-economic development of Arunachal Pradesh, the release further stated.

With the improvement in infrastructure, the project aims to provide better accessibility to remote areas, benefitting students, farmers, and patients alike.

