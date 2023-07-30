Arunachal: Indian Army helps build 'Amrit Sarovar' in Tenga Valley

Taking forward the Government of India initiative of Mission Amrit Sarovar, the Indian Army in a joint effort with the District Administration, West Kameng, dedicated the Amrit Sarovar at Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh to the people of the area.

The project aims at rainwater harvesting along with community empowerment, in line with the guidelines of Government of India.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Sarovar, constructed by the Army with the support of the local administration, was inaugurated by the General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps local formation based at Rupa.

The DC of West Kameng district was also present for the occasion where the multi-purpose facility was dedicated to the people. The project is being lauded by all and is seen as being symbolic of seamless civil-military fusion towards the development of the area.

Also Read | AOA condemns China for issuing stapled visa to Arunachal sportspersons

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









