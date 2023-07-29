Arunachal: Special cleanliness drive held at Itanagar Gompa

Itanagar: On World Nature Conservation Day, the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and the Youth Mission for Clean River, in collaboration with the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, organised a special cleanliness drive at the revered Itanagar Gompa on Friday.
The cleanliness drive was a vital part of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP), which aimed to maintain the sanctity of the Buddhist shrine and raise awareness about the importance of a clean environment.
Various volunteers participated in the event, dedicating themselves to cleaning the premises from the main gate to the cafeteria area. The Itanagar Gompa, a treasured site for Buddhists and a popular tourist destination within the capital complex, became the centre of their efforts.
Despite unfavourable weather conditions, the collective endeavour successfully cleared a significant amount of litter that had accumulated over time.
YRRP coordinator, Prem Taba, emphasised the significance of preserving the Gompa’s cleanliness and tranquility. He also acknowledged the efforts of the Tawang Monastery, Itanagar Buddhist Cultural Society, and caretakers.
During the clean-up, a troubling discovery was made, with evidence of intravenous drug abuse and discarded Meth substances found scattered across the premises. YRRP assistant coordinator, Keyom Doni, expressed concern over the impact of drug addiction on youth and the community, calling for immediate action to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and urging competent authorities to address the issue effectively.
Doni earnestly appealed to all visitors to treat the Gompa with utmost respect and care.
He emphasised that preserving this sacred place should be a shared commitment of the entire community, ensuring its biodiversity conservation for future generations.
