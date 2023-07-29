Bomdila: Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K T Parnaik made an on-the-spot visit of the on-going 2-km-long tunnel works near Sela, West Kameng district on Friday.

The governor commended the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for their technical excellence and project implementation merit in executing the work of this strategic tunnel.

The governor said that the tunnel, once commissioned, will provide all weather thoroughfares for the people of Tawang and the tourists visiting the district. He said that the tunnel will facilitate in boosting the socio-economic development of the local population, in addition to enhancement of the operational capability of the security forces.

Earlier, Project Vartak chief engineer Brig Raman Kr SV briefed the Governor at the site about the progress of the Tunnel.

The foundation stone of Sela Tunnel was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 09, 2019 and construction commenced on April 01, 2019.

The Sela Tunnel, once completed, will offer the world the longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet.

“The project will go down in the annals of history as one of the most difficult projects executed in the nation,” the chief engineer informed.

The governor also laid a wreath at Jaswant Garh War Memorial in Tawang and paid tribute to the 1962 War hero Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumously) and martyrs of Sino-Indian War.

Parnaik said that the Memorial will always remind the people of the supreme sacrifice made by the brave soldiers, who laid down their life for the territorial integrity of the Motherland. He said that the memorial will continue to be a source of inspiration to all.

The governor commended the officers and Jawans of 46 Infantry Brigade for their alertness and the well professional conduct.

46 Infantry Brigade commander Brig RS Dhadwal, 15th battalion of Punjab Regiment (PATIALA) commanding officer Col Romit Sharma and Jaswant Garh War Memorial office in-charge Major Chandan Kumar, briefed the governor about the up keeping and new initiatives taken by the unit responsible for the memorial.

