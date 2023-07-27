India strongly condemns China's issuance of stapled visas to Arunachal sportspersons

New Delhi: India on Thursday described as “unacceptable” China issuing stapled visas to some sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that it reserves the right to “suitably respond” to such actions.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has already lodged its “strong protest” with the Chinese side on the matter.
Bagchi said it has come to the government’s notice that stapled visas were issued to some Indian citizens who were to represent the country at an international sporting event in China.
“This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions,” Bagchi said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He said this at a media briefing when asked whether a number of sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh were issued stapled visas.
“Our long-standing and consistent position is that there should be no discrimination or differential treatment on the basis of domicile or ethnicity in the visa regime for Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports,” Bagchi said.
Also Read | Jal Jeevan Mission helping women in Arunachal’s Leparada district
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nepali, Norwegian climbers set world record; scale 14 peaks in three months
- Over 600 Meiteis flee Mizoram amid tension over Manipur viral video
- India strongly condemns China’s issuance of stapled visas to Arunachal sportspersons
- Manipur: Gunfight breaks out in Bishnupur; house torched
- Two from Arunachal selected as international Wushu judges
- Manipur: Unknown disease kills at least 10 pigs in Ukhrul