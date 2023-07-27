Pasighat: In response to the alarming increase in conjunctivitis cases in the district, the East Siang district administration has temporarily closed all private and government schools from July 27 to August 2.
The decision comes after a comprehensive survey conducted by the District Surveillance Unit (DSU) revealed a rapid surge in conjunctivitis cases.
To contain the spread of infections among students and residents, the authorities have deemed the temporary closure of schools as a necessary precautionary measure, officials said.
East Siang deputy commissioner, Tayi Taggu, while addressing the situation, stressed the importance of maintaining impeccable hygiene practices to curb cross-contamination. Conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, can spread effortlessly through direct or indirect contact with eye secretions, contaminated objects, or respiratory droplets from infected individuals.
He urged the public to diligently follow the guidelines and advisories issued by the district medical officer (DMO) in order to safeguard their health and well-being.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
DMO Dr Radesh Tatan, in his advisory, emphasized the significance of frequent hand-washing, refraining from touching one’s eyes, and ensuring the regular disinfection of surfaces to mitigate the risk of infection.
He further advised anyone showing symptoms of conjunctivitis to promptly isolate themselves at home, their workplace, or during public gatherings to prevent further transmission.
Also Read | Harmony unveiled: Ziro Festival of Music to mark 10 years this year
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Displaced Manipur students welcome Delhi govt’s relaxation in school admission
- Arunachal schools closed in East Siang over conjunctivitis outbreak
- How the Soviets stole nuclear secrets and targeted Oppenheimer
- Delhi University to extend help to students from violence-hit Manipur: Vice-chancellor
- PM Gati Shakti framework sets new path for railways
- New research shines light on Sri Lanka’s fireflies