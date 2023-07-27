Pasighat: In response to the alarming increase in conjunctivitis cases in the district, the East Siang district administration has temporarily closed all private and government schools from July 27 to August 2.

The decision comes after a comprehensive survey conducted by the District Surveillance Unit (DSU) revealed a rapid surge in conjunctivitis cases.

To contain the spread of infections among students and residents, the authorities have deemed the temporary closure of schools as a necessary precautionary measure, officials said.

East Siang deputy commissioner, Tayi Taggu, while addressing the situation, stressed the importance of maintaining impeccable hygiene practices to curb cross-contamination. Conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, can spread effortlessly through direct or indirect contact with eye secretions, contaminated objects, or respiratory droplets from infected individuals.

He urged the public to diligently follow the guidelines and advisories issued by the district medical officer (DMO) in order to safeguard their health and well-being.

DMO Dr Radesh Tatan, in his advisory, emphasized the significance of frequent hand-washing, refraining from touching one’s eyes, and ensuring the regular disinfection of surfaces to mitigate the risk of infection.

He further advised anyone showing symptoms of conjunctivitis to promptly isolate themselves at home, their workplace, or during public gatherings to prevent further transmission.

