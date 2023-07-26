Itanagar: The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas was commemorated with utmost reverence at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Wednesday.
The occasion, celebrated on July 26 every year, marks India’s triumph over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999, during which Pakistani forces were ousted from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil district in Ladakh.
Governor K T Parnaik addressed the gathering and conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on this significant day. He solemnly paid tribute to the brave martyrs of the war on behalf of all Arunachalees and urged everyone to take pride in the nation, State, and armed forces.
The governor stressed that the Kargil war served as a crucial reminder of the need to modernise, transform, and strengthen our armed forces to safeguard territorial integrity. He commended the valour and camaraderie displayed by the forces’ junior leadership, which played a pivotal role in securing victories under challenging circumstances during the conflict.
Drawing from his experiences, both within and outside India, the governor expressed admiration for the professional orientation and international respect commanded by the Indian Armed Forces. He highlighted their history of engaging in various wars, liberating Bangladesh, and effectively tackling insurgencies and terrorism within the country. The Armed Forces’ vast experience in operating in diverse terrains, from deserts to glaciers, was also acknowledged.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein acknowledged that the Kargil war had tested the nation’s strength, unity, and resilience. He praised the soldiers who faced extreme challenges, braving tough terrains, adverse weather, and a radicalised enemy.
During the event, the personnel of the 33 Battalion of ITBP, led by head constable Jyoti Misa, presented Shok Shastra, Salami Shastra, and sounded the Last Post and Rouse Reveille bugle calls.
The celebration also featured a short film on the Kargil War, a documentary by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, and an audio-visual presentation titled ‘We are Infantry.’
The staff artists of the directorate of art and culture performed the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram,’ composed by retired instructor of Songs & Drama unit, Gautam Dey. The state police band also actively participated in the event.
Notable dignitaries, including First Lady Anagha Pranaik, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, DIG in-charge Chukhu Apa, Secretary to Governor Sharad Bhaskar Darade, and others paid their respects to the Kargil War heroes at the Amar Jawan cenotaph by laying wreaths and offering floral tributes.
