Bomdila: A cloudburst triggered an unprecedented flash flood in West Kameng district, causing extensive damage to houses, roads, and other structures.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from the flash flood that occurred on July 21. However, areas like Rama Camp, Sappar Camp, and Dirang experienced the maximum impact and damages, officials said.
According to Dirang ADC, J T Obi, the flash floods struck the Sapper area around 10:45 am on Friday, resulting from a cloudburst near the Sela range. The consequences were severe, particularly near the Sela pass, where an under-construction tunnel and the link road to the proposed mini secretariat were entirely washed away.
Additionally, heavy machinery, including earthmovers and bulldozers, suffered damage. Agricultural lands and crops also bore the brunt of the flood’s devastation.
Following the incident, a joint field survey was conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Dirang administration along the Miyong River, from Khonfathhar Bridge in Dirang Village up to Senge Village on Sunday. The assessment revealed significant damage to several houses and properties, along with the loss of three iron hanging bridges at Dhirme (Nyukmadung Village) and one each at Zangdorong and Saskarong, near a hydel project.
Among the affected structures, kutcha houses were swept away, and some houses in Rajapa Colony, near Yeshi Garage in Dirang, suffered partial damage.
As a proactive measure, the DDMA and Dirang administration have issued an advisory, urging people to avoid the riverside and remain vigilant during the night.
To address the emergency situation, the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in the area, officials added.
