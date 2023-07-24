Arunachal: Schools to be temporarily closed after outbreak of conjunctivitis

Itanagar: The Longding district administration has taken swift action to combat an outbreak of acute allergic conjunctivitis, commonly known as redness of the eyes, by ordering the temporary closure of schools in the Kanubari sub-division.
Longding deputy commissioner Bani Lego issued a circular mandating the closure of all schools under Kanubari and Lawnu educational blocks until July 29. The measure aims to prevent further transmission of the highly contagious disease among students and staff, officials said.
The decision to close the schools was made based on reports from the Kanubari block education officer (BEO), as confirmed by Longding DDSE Taje Jilen. Although the exact number of affected students has not been ascertained yet, medical professionals have warned about the high level of contagiousness, leading to the precautionary approach taken by the authorities.
Notably, there have also been reports of a suspected conjunctivitis outbreak in several schools within the West Siang district. Specifically, Kidzee Mach School and MM St Thomas School at Bogdo, RK Mission School at Aalo, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Kombo have collectively reported 103 cases of the disease.
To address the situation and protect public health, the General Hospital at Aalo has issued an alert and advised all health facilities to remain vigilant and implement necessary monitoring activities.
Additionally, the district health authorities have issued a public health advisory outlining preventive measures to curb further spread of the infection in the community, the officials added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Viral conjunctivitis is caused by various viruses and exhibits symptoms such as redness, itching, excessive tearing, and a gritty sensation in the eyes. The infection can easily spread through direct or indirect contact with an infected person’s eye secretions, contaminated objects, or respiratory droplets.
The health authorities recommend several preventive measures, including frequent hand washing, avoiding touching one’s eyes, maintaining personal hygiene, disinfecting surfaces, and isolating infected individuals. Anyone experiencing symptoms of viral conjunctivitis is urged to seek prompt medical attention, although the infection usually resolves on its own.
Also read | Arunachal Pradesh govt approves allotment of two power projects to NHPC
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur cops identify 14 more people in viral video case
- Arunachal: Cloudburst, flash floods cause massive damage in West Kameng
- In pursuit of love: Indian woman travels to Pak to meet Facebook friend
- Former residents of Imphal’s Paite Veng relive their ‘Kristallnacht’
- Arunachal: Schools to be temporarily closed after outbreak of conjunctivitis
- Kharge, oppn MPs give adjournment notices for discussion on Manipur