Manipur video: APSCW demands capital punishment for accused

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) on Friday expressed anguish over the May 4 incident in violence-hit Manipur in which two women were paraded naked by a mob.

APSCW said it was an insult to all women, and demanded capital punishment for those behind the heinous crime.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) also condemned the incident, a video of which went viral on social media, triggering a furore.

In a letter to the National Commission of Women (NCW), it said the incident reflected a grave failure of the state government’s machinery as such a heinous act was allowed to happen in broad daylight.

“We are appalled by the lack of swift action against the perpetrators and this raises serious doubts about the safety and security of women in the region. The current scenario in Manipur has left us saddened, especially as women have borne the brunt of these atrocities. The people of Manipur are understandably anguished and we join them in their sorrow during this troubling time,” the letter said.

Also Read | Manipur Naga groups seek fast-track justice for women paraded naked

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









