Khonsa: In a joint operation conducted by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police, two active cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA – Independent) were apprehended in Tirap district on the morning of Friday.

The joint security forces, acting on credible intelligence, launched the operation in the early hours of the day at the border village of Noglo, officials said.

The target was to intercept the hardcore insurgents who had crossed over the Indo-Myanmar border with intentions to carry out subversive activities in Assam.

The apprehended cadres have been identified as Self-Styled Private Rituraj Gohain, also known as Pulin Asom, and Self-Styled Private Montu Neog, who goes by the alias Maina Asom. Both individuals are residents of Assam and were recruited into the ULFA (I) group last year.

This successful operation assumes significant importance as the country gears up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day next month.

The authorities have witnessed a series of apprehensions and surrenders of ULFA (I) militants in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) region of Arunachal Pradesh this year. These developments have dealt a severe blow to the activities and hierarchy of the banned outfit, providing a major boost to security forces’ efforts in maintaining peace and stability in the region, officials added.

