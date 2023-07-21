APYC protests Manipur incident, burns effigies of PM, HM

Itanagar: Expressing anguish over the Manipur incident, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Friday staged a protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here.
The youth cadres of the party burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for their failure to protect the dignity of women and bringing lasting peace in the northeastern state.
Hundreds of youth Congress volunteers holding placards and banners demanded immediate resignation of the PM, home minister and the chief minister of Manipur for failure to control the situation in the state even after more than two months.
“The BJP government both at the Centre and the state failed to bring normalcy in the state. The PM remained silent for more than two months though people in both hill and valley areas of Manipur have been suffering immensely. What was the Centre doing?” APYC president Tarh Johny told reporters.
“We express our solidarity with the people of Manipur . The entire northeast is with them and we stand together since similar incidents can occur in any state of the region. The PM, home minister and the chief minister should step down,” Johny added.
Also read | Manipur: Tangkhul women body stages protest against women paraded naked
